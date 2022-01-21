Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PNBK stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.22. 40,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $60.09 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNBK. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 450.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 189,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 155,013 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 340,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 86,332 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 44,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Patriot National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.