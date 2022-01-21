Pathway Capital Management LP Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Pathway Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the quarter. Jounce Therapeutics accounts for 0.3% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pathway Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 48,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 509,577 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 77,752 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,958,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,616 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $307.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

