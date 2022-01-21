Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.09.

Get Parkland alerts:

TSE:PKI opened at C$34.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.52. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$32.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.