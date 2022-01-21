Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Short Interest Update

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 50,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of PKBK stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.20. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,927. Parke Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 42.09% and a return on equity of 18.20%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $63,768.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $25,572.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,882 shares of company stock worth $198,091. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 36.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 127,654 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 25.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

