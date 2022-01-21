Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Tops $0.36

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $209.19 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00049648 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

ORC is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 585,198,076 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

