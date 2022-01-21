Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,022.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,121 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Shares of ORCL opened at $82.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

