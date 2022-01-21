OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a positive rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OPGN stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.83.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OpGen by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 91,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OpGen by 64.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 125,309 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in OpGen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in OpGen by 71.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

