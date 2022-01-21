OpenDAO (SOS) Market Cap Tops $229.01 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:SOS) traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. OpenDAO has a market cap of $229.01 million and $42.88 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OpenDAO Profile

SOS is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

