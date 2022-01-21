Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $61.04

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$61.04 and traded as low as C$58.93. Open Text shares last traded at C$59.02, with a volume of 608,626 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.45. The company has a market cap of C$15.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 68,093 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.64, for a total value of C$4,673,822.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,088,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,699,001.35. Also, Senior Officer Christopher James Mcgourlay sold 4,004 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.67, for a total transaction of C$274,950.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$878,962.02. Insiders sold a total of 114,094 shares of company stock worth $7,628,345 in the last ninety days.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

