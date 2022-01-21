OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $152,000 Investment in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

HIMX opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

