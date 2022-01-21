OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,147 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.73.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX stock opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.