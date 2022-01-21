OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Vital Farms by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $88,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

VITL opened at $17.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.29 million, a P/E ratio of 144.58 and a beta of -0.03. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.46 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

