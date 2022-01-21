OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Shares of VITL stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $699.29 million, a P/E ratio of 144.58 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.46 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.