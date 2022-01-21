OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV AG) is an Austria-based integrated oil and gas company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas in three core regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the North Sea, as well as the Middle East and Africa. The Downstream segment comprises two business units: Downstream Oil, that operates around 3,800 filling stations in approximately 10 countries, refineries in Austria and Germany, both of which feature integrated petrochemical production, as well as the Petrobrazi refinery in Romania, which processes predominantly Romanian crude oil, and Downstream Gas, that focuses on gas trade and sales, as well as owns a pipeline network and gas storage facilities in Austria. “

OMVJF opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

