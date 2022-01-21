Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.29. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,393. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $394.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

