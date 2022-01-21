Offshift Trading Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.85 or 0.00043544 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $75.64 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00095453 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,617.34 or 0.99817752 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00026820 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $183.00 or 0.00473014 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

