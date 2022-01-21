Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 235 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.4% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,651.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,797.28 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,875.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,803.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

