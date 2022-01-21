Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.54.

CRL stock opened at $334.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.52. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.48 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

