O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,976 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NATR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 33.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 706,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 175,847 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $361.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

