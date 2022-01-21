O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 18,535 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 41.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,535 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 270,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 149,847 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,002,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

