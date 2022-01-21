O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 12,714 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,714 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 271,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 45,693 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of -0.02. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.