O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 628 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC opened at $117.72 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

