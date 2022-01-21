O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 543 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after buying an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,737,000 after buying an additional 1,080,935 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,366,000 after buying an additional 1,058,183 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,483,000 after buying an additional 508,260 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK opened at $198.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.