Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.61

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 10905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQX)
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
