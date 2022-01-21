Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.61

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 10905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 202.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

