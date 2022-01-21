Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Up 22.8% in December

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:NMT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
