Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Up 22.8% in December

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:NMT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMT. Constitution Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

