NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.98.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

