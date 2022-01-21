Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Releases Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

NTRS traded down $5.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,514. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

