Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.43 or 0.00029541 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $1.01 million and $1,029.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,991 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

