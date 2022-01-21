Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Update

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 201,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NRAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 6,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,720. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

