nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Trading Up 3.1%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.14. 4,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 187,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LASR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $886.76 million, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 2.32.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,179. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 390.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.