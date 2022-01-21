NIKE’s (NKE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.13.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $142.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

