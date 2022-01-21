NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report $20.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the lowest is $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $77.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $78.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $41.22 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,165,350 over the last three months. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. 5,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,793. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

