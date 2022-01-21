Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.13

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $7.43. Nexters shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 1 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01.
Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)
Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.
