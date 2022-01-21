Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.13

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $7.43. Nexters shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nexters in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexters in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nexters during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

