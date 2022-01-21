NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NexImmune from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NEXI opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. NexImmune has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexImmune will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NexImmune by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NexImmune by 935.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NexImmune by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NexImmune by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

