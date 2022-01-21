Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $7.33

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $6.95. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 1,513 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 308.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 209,676 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $3,682,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 91.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

