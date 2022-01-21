Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Short Interest Update

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEGG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEGG stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.33. 343,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,976. Newegg Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

