Neutron Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 780.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Neutron coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neutron has traded up 763% against the US dollar. Neutron has a total market cap of $86,597.00 and $4.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars.

