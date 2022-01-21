Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Up 4%

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s stock price shot up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.75 and last traded at $75.68. 27,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,063,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,543 shares of company stock worth $2,748,688 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

