Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,205.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NEMTF opened at $119.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average of $104.92. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $127.25.

NEMTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered Nemetschek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

