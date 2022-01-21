NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.42

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.39. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:NBMI opened at GBX 89.95 ($1.23) on Friday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 81.70 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.70 ($1.35). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.10.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
