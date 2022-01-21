National Retail Properties (LON:NNN) Shares Down 7.8%

National Retail Properties Inc (LON:NNN) fell 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). 44,475,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 36,298,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £17.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.88.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (LON:NNN)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.