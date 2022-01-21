National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to announce $68.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.65 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $15.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 338.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $119.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.65 million to $124.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $332.24 million, with estimates ranging from $316.77 million to $350.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NCMI. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 484,372 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,446,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 152,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

NCMI stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,579. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $223.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -17.09%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

