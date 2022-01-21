National Bankshares Trims B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Target Price to C$8.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BTO. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price (down from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.00.

BTO traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,079,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$6.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.93.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.05 million. Equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total transaction of C$471,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$513,415.20. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$451,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,200.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

