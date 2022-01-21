National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE NBHC traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 80,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.97. National Bank has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in National Bank during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National Bank by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in National Bank by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

