Name Change Token (NCT) Price Hits $0.0172 on Exchanges

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $922,410.73 and $95,128.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 50.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049900 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006388 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 53,478,668 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

