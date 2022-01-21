Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in H&R Block by 174.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after buying an additional 835,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 63.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after acquiring an additional 811,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,259,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 106.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 444,997 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 368.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 526,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 413,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $21.58 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

