Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 186,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 150,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,489 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 306,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 53,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.02 and its 200-day moving average is $106.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

