Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €299.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MEURV. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($368.18) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($332.95) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €315.00 ($357.95) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €283.91 ($322.62).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($227.27).

