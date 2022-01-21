MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Stake Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in MRC Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in MRC Global by 34.4% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,014,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 259,694 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,855,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in MRC Global by 16.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRC opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.83 million, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 2.47. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

