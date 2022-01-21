Morgan Stanley Trims Citigroup (NYSE:C) Target Price to $75.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.83.

Shares of C stock opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 54,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

